US President Donald Trump clashed with Independent reporter Andrew Feinberg over a new anti-fraud initiative's payout structure. Trump issued personal rebukes, prompting Feinberg to criticise Trump and Vice President JD Vance on social media instead.

The President of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, went viral following his heated exchange with a reporter during a press conference in his Oval Office on Tuesday, October 20.

In the Oval Office, Donald Trump clashed sharply with members of the White House press corps during a press gaggle. Recently, Trump announced a new $25 million federal anti-fraud initiative, the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP). The announcement was made in the presence of Vice President JD Vance to introduce a major government initiative aimed at curbing federal program abuse.

However, things got heated when the Republican Party leader, who is often known for his friction with reporters and his contentious relationship with media outlets, lost his temper over a series of sharp follow-up questions during the session.

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‘Who The Hell Are You’

As Donald Trump was taking questions about his new anti-fraud initiative, the reporter, who was identified as Andrew Feinberg, the Independent’s White House Correspondent, pressed the US President on the rationale behind the new proposal.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), Feinberg was heard questioning the rationale behind offering a 1% payout structure under the WHIP Programme when the existing statutes, like the False Claims Act, allow whistleblowers to claim anywhere between 10% and 25% of recovered government funds.

Irked by the comparison, Trump pointed the finger at the journalist and said:

“Hey, I'm not playing. I don't know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.”

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When Andrew Feinberg tried to pose another question to Donald Trump, the US President shushed him and launched a fresh personal rebuke.

“Quiet! What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you."

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Donald Trump’s heated exchange with the Independent White House Correspondent once again brought back the focus on his well-known friction with the White House press corps and his aggressive posture toward media scrutiny.

Feinberg Fires Back at Trump

The heated exchange between US President Donald Trump and Andrew Feirberg went viral on social media, prompting the Independent White House Correspondent to hit back on social media shortly after the incident.

Responding to the viral video, Feirberg called out Trump’s absurdity for not recognising him, revealing that he had introduced himself and his publication to the President just minutes before the outburst took place.

“I had told him exactly who I was not five minutes before this exchange," Feinberg wrote.

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The Independent White House reporter even called out the US Vice President, JD Vance, for insulting him on social media without tagging his handle. Vance posted the video on X, claiming that Trump ‘eviscerates imbecile 'journalist' Andrew Feinberg for misbehaving in the Oval Office’

Hitting back directly at the Vice President, Feinberg wrote:

“Mr. Vice President, if you're going to insult me, at least have the guts to tag my account."

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The incident at the Oval Office adds another chapter to a long-running pattern of high-stakes confrontations between the administration and White House correspondents.

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