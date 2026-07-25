US President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks calling LeBron James 'maybe a racist' during a GOAT debate have sparked widespread social media outrage. The comment stems from a long-standing public feud between the two figures, with many users condemning the president's personal attack.

US President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks regarding NBA superstar and American basketball legend LeBron James during an Oval Office press conference have sparked widespread outrage on social media.

LeBron James recently made headlines after he was on the verge of signing a stunning two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. After parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers following eight seasons, he chose to embark on a new chapter in the Eastern Conference alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown.

The four-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP, seeking his fifth championship ring, enters this new chapter aiming to guide Philadelphia to its first title since 1983. Making his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, he returns to the Eastern Conference for the first time since his second stint with the Cavaliers, adding another high-stakes in his legendary 23-year career.

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The US President Donald Trump was addressing the press briefing from his Oval Office at the White House when a reporter unexpectedly pivoted the conversation from national to policy to sports, asking him to weigh in on the enduring GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

The Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, asked Trump whether he would pick Michael Jordan or LeBron James as the greatest basketball player of all time. However, the US President’s response was from a standard sports analysis, as he quickly turned the basketball debate into a personal attack, claiming that James didn't like him, dropping a provocative accusation against him.

“Well, Michael Jordan's a guy that's a friend of mine. Play golf with him, he's a really good guy," Trump said.

“I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know, but I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way," he added.

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Donald Trump’s accusation against LeBron James appears to stem from their long-standing history of public friction and political clashes, which began years ago when the basketball star openly criticised the president's policies and leadership. James has been quite critical of Trump’s administration on multiple occasions.

The NBA star’s famous exchange with Donald Trump during his first stint as US President in 2017, where he famously posted ‘U Bum’ on social media after Trump uninvited Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House, cemented a bitter dynamic that has continued to flare up between the two public figures over the years.

Social Media Slams Trump's Personal Attack on LeBron James

US President Donald Trump’s controversial remark against American basketball legend LeBron James has sparked outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and basketball enthusiasts took to their feeds to condemn the president's comments.

Taking to their X handles, fans and basketball enthusiasts heavily slammed Trump, mocking the president's criteria for choosing a basketball GOAT based purely on personal affection, while others expressed sheer belief and anger over a sitting president casually throwing around serious accusations of racism simply because he doesn’t like.

Many users criticised the journalist’s choice of question, calling it a waste of a press briefing that only served to stir up unnecessary controversy rather than addressing important national or political matters.

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Michael Jordan and LeBron James played in two different eras of the National Basketball Association (NBA), each defining their generation with unprecedented dominance, individual accolades, and cultural impact that forever changed the game.

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