An influencer has returned to social media nearly 17 months after surviving a fall from the 35th floor of a building in China in June 2025. The woman suffered multiple fractures, internal injuries and the loss of her lower right leg. After 14 hours of emergency surgery and 50 days in intensive care, she has almost fully recovered.

A 27-year-old Chinese social media influencer has returned online nearly 17 months after surviving a fall from the 35th floor of a building, sharing an emotional account of her recovery and thanking those who helped save her life. The woman, from Hunan province in central China, uses the username @wananan. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), she returned to social media on October 12, 2026, saying she had been 'reborn through adversity' after almost fully recovering from her injuries. Her comeback has drawn widespread attention, with her video reportedly receiving close to 2 million likes and more than 100,000 comments. Her following has also grown from approximately 100,000 to 250,000.

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Chinese influencer survived 35th-floor fall in June 2025

The incident happened in June 2025, when the influencer accidentally fell from the 35th floor of a building. She was rushed to the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University for emergency treatment.

Her injuries were severe. She suffered multiple bone fractures, bleeding inside her skull, cervical spine injuries and damage to her internal organs. Doctors also had to amputate her lower right leg.

According to the SCMP, her life was saved after 14 hours of emergency surgery. She subsequently spent 50 days in the intensive care unit (ICU) before beginning a long period of treatment and rehabilitation.

Her doctor, Xing Wei, said the outcome of her treatment had exceeded expectations. Apart from the loss of her lower leg, her other organ functions had largely recovered.

The influencer was also fortunate that she struck a tree before landing in bushes, which helped cushion the fall and may have prevented more serious consequences.

She later said she was grateful that her face and hands had not suffered serious injuries.

'Suffering is not meant to destroy me'

In her comeback post, the influencer described the experience as a turning point in her life. She spoke about the physical pain she endured while recovering and how the experience changed her outlook.

She said she had faced difficult days, particularly when she was dealing with severe pain throughout her body. However, she gradually came to see her survival as an opportunity to begin again.

“Suffering is not meant to destroy me, but to forge me,” she said, reflecting on what the experience had taught her.

She added that life was not about being glamorous, but about finding the courage to face what was broken and rebuild it.

The influencer also encouraged her followers to focus on what they gained rather than what they had lost. Her words resonated with many users, who praised her determination and wished her happiness as she continued her recovery.

The official account of the hospital where she was treated also responded to her return, expressing happiness at her “rebirth” and thanking her for sharing the power of life.

Influencer plans to use a prosthetic leg

Despite the challenges she continues to face, the 27-year-old is looking ahead. She performs rehabilitation exercises every day and hopes to be fitted with a prosthetic limb soon.

She remains optimistic about travelling and living independently, despite losing her lower right leg.

“I can still walk to the places I want to go, and if I can’t walk, I’ll just call a taxi,” she said.

She also expressed gratitude to the people who supported her through the ordeal, saying her life no longer belonged only to her, but also to those who had helped her survive.

She said she wanted to live well as a way of thanking them.

Her return has turned her account into a space where people can follow her recovery and hear her reflections on life after a life-threatening accident.