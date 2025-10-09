Australian researchers found women have nearly twice as many genetic markers linked to depression as men, suggesting a stronger genetic component. The study could transform how depression is understood and treated, especially for female patients.

Women are genetically at higher risk of clinical depression than men, Australian researchers found in a study published Wednesday — a discovery that could reshape how the disorder is treated.

Largest Genetic Study of Depression to Date

In one of the largest studies of its kind, scientists analyzed the DNA of nearly 200,000 people with depression to identify shared genetic “flags.” The research, led by Australia’s Berghofer Medical Research Institute, found that women had almost twice as many genetic markers linked to depression as men.

“The genetic component to depression is larger in females compared to males,” said researcher Jodi Thomas. “Unpacking the shared and unique genetic factors in males and females gives us a clearer picture of what causes depression — and opens the door to more personalised treatments.”

Decoding Why Depression Affects Women More

While depression is known to occur more frequently in women, its biological roots have long been unclear. The study identified around 13,000 genetic markers associated with depression in women, compared to 7,000 in men.

Some of these genetic changes influence biological pathways tied to metabolism and hormone regulation, the researchers said.

“We found some genetic differences that may help explain why females with depression more often experience metabolic symptoms, such as weight changes or altered energy levels,” Thomas added.

Implications for Future Treatments

Researcher Brittany Mitchell said the findings could lead to more effective and gender-specific treatments for depression.

“Until now, there hasn’t been much consistent research to explain why depression affects females and males differently, including the possible role of genetics,” she said. “Many medications and clinical trials have historically focused on men, so this discovery helps bridge that gap.”

Clinical depression, or major depressive disorder, is one of the most common mental health conditions globally, affecting over 300 million people, according to the World Health Organization.

The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications



