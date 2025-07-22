New research shows that using smartphones before age 13 can harm mental health, especially in girls. Experts suggest parents delay access and work together to set limits and raise healthier, happier children.

A new global study has found that using smartphones before age 13 can hurt a child's mental health. Kids who got smartphones early reported more signs of sadness, anxiety, low self-worth and emotional problems. The study, published in the Journal of the Human Development and Capabilities, warns that the younger the child gets a smartphone, the worse their well-being is likely to be.

Girls were found to be especially affected. The research shows that early phone use often leads to more time on social media, less sleep, cyberbullying and even distance from family and real life.

The study used answers from nearly 2 million people across 163 countries. While the results were based on self-reports, experts say the findings are still strong and deserve attention.

What the experts are saying

"This calls for urgent action limiting access of children under 13 to smartphones," said Tara Thiagarajan, lead author of the study and founder of Sapien Labs. She added that kids need better protections from harmful online environments.

Clinical psychologist Melissa Greenberg from Princeton Psychotherapy Center, who was not part of the study, agrees. She said parents don't have to face this challenge alone. "Even if people aren’t already talking about it, they may be relieved if you start the conversation," she said.

The effects are more than just anxiety

Unlike older research that mostly looked at anxiety and depression, this new study also studied emotional control and how children feel about themselves. According to the data, children who started using smartphones earlier had more trouble managing their feelings and often felt worse about who they are.

They also tended to feel more disconnected from reality, and their relationships with family and friends often suffered. These issues are hard to fix once they start, which is why many experts now suggest waiting longer before giving kids smartphones or access to social media.

What parents can do

Social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation, suggests keeping kids off social media until at least age 16. He believes this simple step could protect kids' happiness and mental strength in the long run.

Many parents fear that their kids will be left out socially if they don't let them use smartphones early. But experts say the key is to talk to the parents of your child’s friends and agree to delay together. The group Wait Until 8th offers a pledge for parents who want to wait until the end of eighth grade to give their kids smartphones.

"Check to see if there is one in your community," Greenberg suggested. "And if not, you could start one. Other parents might be waiting for someone to bring it up."

Can schools help?

Experts say schools can play a role too. Thiagarajan said parents should "look for schools with strong smartphone policies" or work to improve the rules at their child’s school. This can reduce the chance that kids will see harmful content or feel left out if they don’t have a smartphone.

Still, researchers say that individual families cannot solve the issue alone. Even if your child doesn’t have a phone, other kids at school or on the bus might still expose them to social media. That’s why public policies and tech regulations are needed too.

What if your child already has a smartphone?

"If you're worried, don’t panic," Greenberg said. "If your child seems fine, use this as a chance to talk with them. Let them know that help is available if they ever feel overwhelmed."

She suggests using simple words to explain any changes you want to make. One example could be:

"When we gave you a smartphone, we didn't know everything about how it could affect kids. Now, scientists have learned more. We want to make changes to keep you healthy."

Even if your child is upset, it's okay. "Adults don't always react well when you ask them to change a habit either," Greenberg said. "We can't expect kids to be perfect."

You can consider switching to a basic phone, removing certain apps, or using stronger parental controls. Just make sure to keep talking with your child and explaining your reasons.

A time to pause and choose better for your kids

You may have given your child a phone to stay connected but it's time to consider the hidden risks that come with early access. Giving kids smartphones too early may do more harm than good.

This new research is a clear sign for parents to slow down, talk to one another and make thoughtful choices. Whether it's waiting longer, choosing simpler phones or joining community pledges, every small step can help children grow up healthier and happier.

Let's not rush. After all, childhood only happens once.