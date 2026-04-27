Discover the surprising link between ADHD and creativity. A new study shows how traits like scattered focus can be a creative strength. Explore the brain science and new therapies.

A new study investigates an intriguing question: how can ADHD be both a daily challenge for many and a trait found in highly creative people like Justin Timberlake and Simone Biles? Research led by Dr Radwa Khalil from Constructor University, published in iScience, explores the overlap between brain processes related to attention and creativity. The study suggests that traits typically linked to ADHD, such as scattered focus, can also support original thinking when appropriately guided.

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New Perspective

This research presents a new perspective on how Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is understood. Reports say that approximately 8% of children worldwide are affected. However, Dr. Khalil explains that this view is incomplete.

Instead of seeing ADHD solely as a deficit, the study suggests that attention differences may also open up opportunities for creativity. Brain systems involved in focus are closely connected to those used for imaginative thought, which means these traits can be strengths depending on the context.

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Brain Overlap

In the article “Attention Unleashed: creative therapy for thoughtful transformation,” the authors combine evidence from neuroscience and psychology to show that creative thinking and attention share similar brain networks.

The same tendency to drift between ideas, often considered a distraction, can also help people form new connections and come up with unique ideas. Behaviours like mind-wandering, typically associated with ADHD, may therefore play a useful role in creativity.

Therapy Potential

Dr Khalil uses the analogy of a spotlight to explain attention. Most people can direct their focus narrowly on one task, but people with ADHD tend to have a wider beam. This broader focus allows them to take in more information at once, which can make routine tasks more challenging.

However, this wider attention span also encourages exploration and the combining of unusual ideas, supporting creative thinking.

The researchers suggest that creative therapies could make practical use of this trait. Activities such as art, music, dance, writing, and even gaming may help people direct their attention more effectively. These activities go beyond mere entertainment, they actively engage brain circuits related to focus, potentially helping reshape patterns linked to impulsivity and hyperactivity.

Future Research

While the connection between attention and creativity is promising, it is not yet fully understood. The authors call for further research involving neuroscientists, clinicians, and creative therapists. By working together and studying individuals over time, experts aim to develop more effective and comprehensive approaches to ADHD treatment.

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