Looking for a natural PCOS treatment? A new study on intermittent fasting shows promising results for weight loss, lowering testosterone, and balancing hormones. Find out how.

Polycystic ovary syndrome, often referred to as PCOS, impacts up to 18% of women in their reproductive years. This condition arises when the body produces higher-than-normal levels of androgens, especially testosterone. The imbalance in hormones can result in irregular menstrual cycles, weight gain, and challenges in getting pregnant.

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Treatment generally starts with hormonal contraceptives, but Krista Varady, a nutrition expert from the University of Illinois Chicago, highlights that these medications can sometimes lead to side effects such as mood fluctuations, decreased sexual desire, metabolic problems, and in some cases, an increased risk of stroke.

Alternative Approach

Given these potential side effects, researchers have been looking into non-medical methods to manage PCOS. Varady explains that even a small amount of weight loss can be beneficial.

Losing approximately 5% of one’s body weight may help lower testosterone levels, possibly reducing the need for medication. This has prompted scientists to study dietary approaches that support healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Fasting Method

A study led by Varady, published in the journal Nature Medicine, looked into the effects of intermittent fasting on women with PCOS. The research focused on time-restricted eating, a method where food intake is limited to a six- or eight-hour window each day.

Outside of this window, only calorie-free drinks such as water are allowed. This method naturally lowers daily calorie consumption without the need for detailed tracking.

The research involved 76 pre-menopausal women who had been diagnosed with PCOS. Participants followed either a time-restricted eating schedule from 1 pm to 7 pm or a traditional calorie-counting plan over a period of six months.

Both groups reduced their calorie intake by roughly 200 calories per day and lost an average of about 10 pounds during the study.

Hormonal Effects

The results showed that both approaches helped reduce testosterone levels. However, time-restricted eating offered extra benefits. It lowered the free androgen index, which measures how much active testosterone is in the body.

It also improved A1C levels, a key indicator linked to the risk of developing diabetes. Importantly, the fasting method did not negatively affect other female hormones, addressing concerns that such diets might disrupt hormonal balance in women.

Symptoms Impact

Although the diet did not significantly improve symptoms like irregular menstrual cycles, Varady suggested that longer-term adherence and further weight loss could lead to better outcomes over time. Many participants found the approach easy to follow, with about 80% expressing their intention to continue with the eating pattern.