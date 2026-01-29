A new discovery could help strengthen bones without exercise. Learn how the Piezo1 protein acts as an 'exercise sensor' to combat bone loss and osteoporosis.

A new discovery has the potential to help strengthen bones without the need for physical exercise. Researchers from the University of Hong Kong have identified how bones detect and react to movement, which might lead to new treatments for bone loss and osteoporosis in people who are unable to exercise. The research was published in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The team discovered a protein in the bone marrow that functions like an internal "exercise sensor." This protein, named Piezo1, identifies physical forces from movement and plays a role in maintaining bone strength. Gaining insight into this process may enable scientists to develop medicines that replicate the benefits of exercise, providing hope for older adults, patients who are bedridden, and those with chronic illnesses who face a higher risk of fractures.

Bone Loss Problem

Bone loss is a significant health concern worldwide, especially with advancing age. It is estimated that about one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 will experience fractures due to weakened bones. In Hong Kong, almost half of women and more than 10% of men aged 65 and older are affected. As bones age, they lose density and become more fragile. Within the bone marrow, stem cells can develop into either bone cells or fat cells. With ageing, a greater number of these stem cells transform into fat cells, which displaces healthy bone tissue and speeds up bone weakening.

Protein Activation

Experiments using mice and human stem cells revealed that activating Piezo1 promotes the formation of new bone and reduces fat within the marrow. When Piezo1 is absent, more fat accumulates, inflammation increases, and bones degrade more quickly. Preventing the inflammatory signals related to the absence of Piezo1 can also assist in restoring healthier bone structure.

Mimicking Exercise

By focusing on Piezo1, scientists aim to simulate the effects of exercise at a molecular level. This could result in "exercise-mimicking" treatments that improve bone strength without the need for physical activity, providing benefits for those who are frail, injured, or unable to move.

The research group is currently working on translating this discovery into effective therapies that maintain bone strength, lower the risk of fractures, and enhance the quality of life for ageing individuals and those who are unable to move.