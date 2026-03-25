Curious how nature impacts your brain? A new study reveals that green spaces can reduce negative emotions and improve mood. Learn how nature prescriptions can boost well-being.

Spending time in nature might do more than just make you feel refreshed - it could actually enhance how your brain works. A recent study from the University of Houston suggests that being in nature can reduce negative emotions and improve overall mood. This supports a long-standing belief that fresh air and green spaces can help people feel better mentally.

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Urban Concern

Researchers highlight that this finding is especially important as cities continue to grow. By 2050, nearly 90% of people in the United States are expected to live in urban areas.

This makes it even more crucial to include natural spaces in city planning and public health strategies, as they may play a major role in improving emotional well-being.

Expert Insight

The study was led by brain scientist Jose Luis Contreras-Vidal, who examined how nature affects the brain. His work, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, emphasizes that environmental factors are just as important as genetics when it comes to brain health.

According to him, healthy surroundings can help build what he calls “brain capital,” meaning greater mental and emotional capacity for society as a whole.

Also read: Excessive Social Media Use Is Making Teens Unhappy, Stressed, and Anxious: Global Study

Study Details

The research team reviewed data from 33 studies involving over 2,100 participants. These studies used brain-scanning techniques, especially EEG, along with psychological tests to measure emotional responses.

Participants were exposed to nature in various ways, such as real outdoor settings, virtual reality, and even imagined natural scenes.

Key Findings

In most of the studies, people showed a more balanced emotional state when exposed to nature. Viewing images of natural scenes often increased positive feelings and reduced negative ones.

Virtual reality experiences of nature produced similar results, showing that even digital exposure can be beneficial. Walking outdoors in natural settings also improved mood and reduced stress levels in many cases.

Health Vision

Although these results are promising, researchers believe there is still much to learn. They suggest future studies should use more advanced brain measurements and include artificial intelligence to better understand how nature affects the brain. His team is currently conducting further research in local green spaces, including urban gardens.

The long-term aim is to develop what experts refer to as “nature prescriptions,” where time spent in natural environments could be used as a simple and effective way to support mental health and treat certain conditions throughout life.

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