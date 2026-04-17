A new study links lifelong cognitive enrichment to a 38% lower risk of Alzheimer's. Learn how activities like reading can delay dementia onset by years.

Keeping the mind active throughout life may significantly lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study published in the Neurology medical journal. The research suggests that activities such as reading, writing, and learning new languages are associated with better brain health and slower mental decline. However, experts emphasize that the findings show a connection rather than definitive proof that these habits prevent the disease.

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Study Overview

The study followed 1,939 adults with an average age of 80 who did not have dementia at the start of the research.

Over about eight years, researchers tracked how their cognitive health changed. They focused on "cognitive enrichment," which refers to exposure to mentally stimulating activities, and examined how this varied across different stages of life.

Life Stages

To understand the long-term effects, the team looked at three life phases. Early life included factors such as being read to, access to books and newspapers, and learning a foreign language.

Midlife factors involved income, access to reading materials like magazines and dictionaries, and visits to libraries or museums. Later life focused on activities like reading, writing, and playing games, along with financial stability. Each participant was given a score based on these experiences.

Also read: Why You Feel Productive One Day and Not the Next, Explained in New Scientific Study

Risk Reduction

During the study, 551 participants developed Alzheimer’s, while 719 showed signs of mild cognitive impairment. When comparing groups, those with the highest levels of lifelong mental engagement had better outcomes.

Around 21% of people in the highest group developed Alzheimer’s, compared with 34% in the lowest group. After adjusting for age, sex, and education, higher cognitive enrichment was linked to a 38% lower risk of Alzheimer’s and a 36% lower risk of mild cognitive impairment.

Delayed Onset

The research also found that mentally active individuals developed symptoms later in life. Those with higher enrichment typically developed Alzheimer’s at around age 94, compared with 88 in the lower group. For mild cognitive impairment, symptoms appeared at about 85 instead of 78, suggesting delays of five to seven years.

Brain Findings

In a smaller group who underwent post-mortem analysis, those with higher enrichment showed better memory and thinking skills before death. These benefits remained even when accounting for biological signs linked to Alzheimer’s, such as amyloid and tau protein build-up.

The research team believes the findings highlight the importance of lifelong learning. They suggest that improving access to education, libraries, and stimulating environments could help support healthier ageing brains.

The researchers noted one limitation: participants recalled details of earlier life stages later in life, which may have affected the accuracy of the data.

Even so, the study offers encouraging evidence that staying mentally engaged could play a meaningful role in reducing dementia risk.

Also read: Parental Depression Can Impact Children’s Mental Health Into Adulthood, Study Finds