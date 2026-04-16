Wondering why your productivity fluctuates daily? A new study reveals the powerful link between mental sharpness and achievement. Learn how sleep and mood affect focus.

A recent study from the University of Toronto has explored why people can feel highly productive on one day and struggle to get much done on another. Published in the journal Science Advances, the research suggests that day-to-day changes in how mentally sharp a person feels play a major role in how much they achieve.

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Study Approach

The research followed university students for 12 weeks to understand how their ability to think changes from day to day and how this influences their actions.

Rather than comparing different people, the study tracked the same individuals over time. Each day, participants completed short cognitive tests to measure how quickly and accurately they could think, as well as completed surveys about their mood, sleep, work, goals, and how productive they felt.

Key Findings

The results showed a strong link between mental sharpness and productivity. On days when students felt more alert than usual, they were more likely to set goals and complete them, whether related to their studies or everyday tasks.

The researchers estimated that this improved clarity could result in an extra 30 to 40 minutes of productive work in a single day. Over time, the difference between a person’s best and worst mental days could amount to about 80 minutes of work.

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Mental Clarity

Mental sharpness refers to how clear, focused, and efficient thinking feels at any given time. When it is high, people tend to make decisions more quickly, concentrate more easily, and finish tasks with less effort.

When it is low, even simple tasks can feel hard or overwhelming. The study showed that these changes occur within the same person, not just between different individuals.

Daily Influences

The researchers also found that several factors affect mental sharpness. Better-than-usual sleep was connected with improved thinking, while fatigue and working late often led to worse performance.

Mood also played a role, with lower spirits and feelings of depression linked to weaker focus. Workload had a mixed effect: short bursts of intense work could temporarily improve performance, but prolonged overwork led to mental exhaustion and reduced efficiency.

Practical Meaning

The findings suggest that productivity is not just about discipline or personality, but also about daily mental condition. Experts involved in the study recommend maintaining good sleep habits, avoiding long periods of burnout, and managing low mood to support clearer thinking.

They also note that it is normal for people to have varying levels of performance on different days, and lower performance at times should be viewed as part of natural mental variation rather than a sign of failure.

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