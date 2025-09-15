Nearly 1 in 8 Americans have tried Ozempic or similar GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, RAND reports. Usage is highest among women 50–64, but side effects like nausea and diarrhea remain common, and most Americans say they don’t plan to use them.

Once considered cutting-edge treatments, GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have now gone mainstream. A new RAND Corporation report reveals that nearly 12% of Americans—about one in eight—have already tried these drugs. The findings highlight just how quickly these medications are reshaping the nation’s relationship with weight loss, while also underscoring the challenges that come with them.

Who’s Taking GLP-1 Drugs?

The RAND survey, which included nearly 9,000 people, paints a detailed picture of who is using these medications:

Middle-aged women are leading adopters: Nearly one in five women between ages 50 and 64 reported using a GLP-1 drug.

Older men are catching up: Among adults 65 and older, men reported slightly higher usage than women.

Gender gap in younger adults: For those aged 30 to 49, women were more than twice as likely as men to have tried the medications.

This age and gender split suggests cultural, medical, and social differences in who is seeking pharmaceutical help with weight management.

The Side Effects Question

The drugs work by mimicking natural gut hormones that regulate appetite, often leading to significant weight loss. But they come with trade-offs. According to the RAND report:

Half of users reported nausea.

One-third experienced diarrhea.

While these side effects are well-known, their prevalence highlights why many Americans remain cautious.

A Divided Public

Even with the surge in prescriptions—tripling since 2020—most Americans aren’t planning to take GLP-1 medications anytime soon. In the survey:

74% said they do not intend to use them.

Only 14% expressed interest in trying them in the future.

This reflects a mix of hesitation about side effects, questions about long-term safety, and concerns about access and cost.

Why It Matters

The RAND report, “New Weight Loss Drugs: GLP-1 Agonist Use and Side Effects in the United States,” represents the most comprehensive snapshot to date of how Americans are engaging with these drugs. Researchers Robert Bozick, Shannon Donofry, and Katherine M. Rancaño emphasize that this is just the beginning of a larger effort to track the role of GLP-1 medications in U.S. health trends.

As obesity continues to be a major public health challenge, GLP-1 drugs may represent a powerful tool—but not a universal solution. Their effectiveness is clear, but their side effects, high cost, and uneven uptake suggest that they will remain one piece of a much larger puzzle in the fight against obesity.