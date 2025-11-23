Scientists found that neurons release an enzyme called VLK outside the cell to trigger pain without affecting normal movement. Removing VLK in mice greatly reduced post-surgery pain, pointing to a safer pain-treatment path.

Scientists have identified an unexpected way the brain turns pain on—by releasing a small enzyme called VLK outside nerve cells. Instead of acting inside the neuron, VLK modifies nearby proteins, triggering pain signals without affecting normal movement or touch. This surprising discovery reveals a new type of communication happening in the space between brain cells.

Removing VLK Dramatically Reduces Pain

In mouse studies, removing VLK from pain-sensing neurons nearly eliminated post-surgery pain while leaving normal sensory and motor function unchanged. Increasing VLK, however, made pain responses stronger. Because VLK acts outside the cell, future drugs may be simpler and safer, avoiding the side effects that come from blocking major receptors inside neurons.

A Breakthrough for Learning, Memory and Drug Design

VLK doesn’t just affect pain—it also influences the same pathways involved in learning and memory. The findings open the door to new therapies that target cell-surface interactions instead of penetrating cells. If this mechanism is widespread, it could reshape treatments for neurological disorders. The study, conducted across nine institutions and led by Tulane University, appears in Science.