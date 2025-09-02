The Next Ozempic? 4-in-1 Drug Promises Surgery-Level Weight Loss
Tufts University scientists have developed a 4-in-1 weight loss drug combining GLP-1, GIP, glucagon, and PYY. Published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, it promises surgery-level results with fewer side effects.
A New Era in Weight Loss Science
Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have transformed treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes. But they come with side effects such as nausea, bone loss, and the risk of regaining weight after stopping. Scientists at Tufts University may now have a stronger, longer-lasting alternative.
The 4-in-1 Innovation
Tufts chemists, led by Krishna Kumar, have engineered a next-generation compound that blends the power of four different hormones:
- GLP-1 – regulates insulin and creates fullness
- GIP – enhances satiety and reduces nausea
- Glucagon – boosts energy use and suppresses appetite
- PYY – curbs hunger and slows digestion
This unique “quadruple-action” drug aims to replicate the dramatic results of bariatric surgery without invasive procedures.
Why PYY Is the Game-Changer
While existing drugs combine GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon, Tufts scientists introduced peptide YY (PYY) into the mix. Secreted after meals, PYY reduces appetite through a different pathway and may help burn fat directly, giving the compound a distinctive edge.
Matching Bariatric Surgery Results
Bariatric surgery can help patients lose up to 30% of body weight—a gold standard current drugs don’t reach. The new four-hormone design could potentially close that gap, offering surgery-level results without the risks and recovery challenges of an operation.
Beyond Obesity—Fighting Related Diseases
Obesity is linked to over 180 health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and liver disease. By acting on multiple hormone receptors, the Tufts drug could do more than reduce weight—it may also help protect against these deadly conditions.
Tackling Weight Regain and Side Effects
One major drawback of existing GLP-1 drugs is weight rebound after stopping. The Tufts team believes that by targeting four receptors at once, this new drug could provide longer-lasting weight control with reduced risks of muscle and bone loss, while also being more tolerable for patients.
Published Findings
This breakthrough research has been detailed in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, marking a significant step forward in the fight against obesity and its related diseases.
With clinical trials still ahead, the Tufts 4-in-1 drug represents hope for millions battling obesity worldwide. If successful, it could redefine weight management—delivering powerful, lasting results without surgery.