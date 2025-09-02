Image Credit : Getty

Tufts chemists, led by Krishna Kumar, have engineered a next-generation compound that blends the power of four different hormones:

GLP-1 – regulates insulin and creates fullness

GIP – enhances satiety and reduces nausea

Glucagon – boosts energy use and suppresses appetite

PYY – curbs hunger and slows digestion



This unique “quadruple-action” drug aims to replicate the dramatic results of bariatric surgery without invasive procedures.