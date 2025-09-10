A new study warns thousands of women using Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs face unintended pregnancy risks. Experts call for stronger contraception advice, clearer medical guidance, and better education to protect women and unborn babies

Thousands of women are turning to weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic without realizing the potential consequences for pregnancy and unborn babies, new research warns.

The study, published in the Medical Journal of Australia, analyzed health data from more than 1.6 million women aged 18 to 49 who visited general practices between 2011 and 2022. Among the 18,000 women who were prescribed GLP-1 medications during that period, only one in five reported using contraception.

Lead author Associate Professor Luke Grzeskowiak, a pharmacist at Flinders’ College of Medicine and Public Health, says prescriptions for GLP-1s are now largely being written for weight loss, not diabetes. “In 2022 alone, over 6,000 women started on these medications, and more than 90% did not have diabetes,” he explains. “They can be very effective, but they are not risk-free — especially during pregnancy.”

The findings also revealed that 2.2% of women became pregnant within six months of starting GLP-1 treatment. The risk was highest among women in their early thirties without diabetes, and in younger women living with diabetes. Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) were twice as likely to conceive, likely because weight loss improves fertility.

Animal studies have already linked GLP-1 exposure during pregnancy to slowed fetal growth and bone abnormalities, while human data remains limited. The uncertainty, researchers argue, makes contraception counseling essential whenever these drugs are prescribed.

At present, the UK advises that women taking GLP-1s should avoid pregnancy and use reliable contraception, but such recommendations are not being consistently followed in Australia.

Associate Professor Grzeskowiak says reproductive health needs to be part of every prescribing conversation:

“We need clearer clinical guidelines to support safe use of GLP-1 medications in women of childbearing age. The benefits can be significant, but so are the risks if pregnancy occurs unexpectedly.”

The researchers recommend that women speak with their doctor before starting Ozempic or similar medications and ensure they are fully aware of both the benefits and the potential risks.

Further studies are needed to better understand the impact of GLP-1 drugs on pregnancy outcomes, but experts agree that prevention and patient education are the most urgent steps for now.