Discover XPANCEO's revolutionary smart contact lens with a battery-free eye-tracking system. Learn how this passive tech uses moiré patterns for medical diagnostics and more.

A deep-tech company named XPANCEO has created a new kind of eye-tracking system intended for use with smart contact lenses. Unlike other systems, this one does not depend on electronic components or batteries. Instead, it uses small patterns that are built directly into the lens, enabling it to track where someone is looking with great accuracy using regular cameras that are already present in common devices.

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How It Works

The system incorporates two very thin optical layers, referred to as gratings, that are very close together within the lens. As the eye moves, these layers shift very slightly, forming changing visual patterns known as moiré patterns.

These patterns can be detected by cameras and analyzed to determine where a person is looking. The tracking component is just 2.5 by 2.5 millimetres in size and is created from a soft, biocompatible silicone material, which means it can be manufactured using standard contact lens production techniques.

Current Methods

Most current eye-tracking systems use infrared light. This light is directed into the eye, and then cameras study the reflections from the cornea and lens. Special software then processes these reflections to determine where the person is looking.

However, this method requires continuous lighting and image processing, which uses a lot of battery power and often performs poorly in bright lighting conditions where infrared signals are less effective.

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Key Advantages

The new passive system provides several clear benefits. It eliminates the need for infrared light, making it more energy-efficient and easier to use. It also works effectively in well-lit conditions.

Another big advantage is its flexibility. Since it can function with standard cameras already built into devices such as laptops, cars, mobile phones, and helmets, it doesn’t need specialized hardware, making it easier to use in various situations.

Expert Insight

The research, published in Advanced Functional Materials, was led by Valentyn Volkov, the founder and chief technology officer of XPANCEO.

He explained that this method allows for precise measurement of eye movement using simple optical principles, without adding extra complexity or energy demands to the lens itself.

Medical Uses

With a precision of around 0.3 degrees, the system could be very useful in healthcare. Small eye movements are increasingly being used as indicators of neurological conditions. This technology could help doctors detect early signs of diseases such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease by closely and accurately monitoring eye behaviour.

Beyond healthcare, the system could also be very helpful in high-risk environments like aviation, driving, and industrial work. It can monitor signs of fatigue, lack of focus, or even impairment in real time.

This innovation could greatly expand the role of smart contact lenses, offering advanced features without making the technology more complicated.

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