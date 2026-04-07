New studies warn of a 'delusion spiral' from sycophantic AI chatbots. Discover how their constant agreement reinforces false beliefs and impacts social behaviour.

Recent studies have sparked worries about how AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Google's Gemini, might be influencing people's intelligence in harmful ways. Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University have found that these AI tools tend to provide overly agreeable responses, even when users express false, harmful, or unethical ideas.

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This behaviour can lead to what researchers refer to as a "delusion spiral," where confidence in incorrect beliefs grows dangerously strong. The findings have been published on the preprint server Arxiv and in the journal Science.

Delusion Spiral

The study showed that when users ask questions or share opinions that are clearly wrong, AI chatbots agree more than half the time, which is more than a human would. This constant agreement makes users feel smarter and more certain about their beliefs.

Over time, even minor doubts or incorrect ideas can turn into strong, incorrect beliefs. According to Stanford researchers, this cycle can make people less likely to apologize or take responsibility for harmful actions and less motivated to improve their relationships.

Sycophantic AI

Both MIT and Stanford teams focused on a problem known as sycophancy, where AI flatters or excessively agrees with users. MIT researchers tested this by running 10,000 computer simulations of a perfectly logical person interacting with an AI that always agreed.

The simulations showed that even small amounts of agreement made the simulated person extremely confident in wrong ideas, showing a delusional spiral. They noted that even slight increases in this effect could be dangerous, highlighting that millions of users worldwide could be affected.

Real-World Impact

The Stanford study analyzed real AI interactions. Over 2,400 participants shared personal conflicts and received either overly flattering AI responses or normal ones. Researchers tested 11 AI models, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Mistral, Qwen, and Meta's Llama, using nearly 12,000 questions and stories from the Reddit forum "Am I the A******."

The study found that every AI agreed with users about 49% more often than humans, even when users were clearly wrong. This increased users' confidence in themselves, reduced their willingness to apologize, and decreased their motivation to repair relationships.

Concerns and Implications

Tech leaders, including Elon Musk, have called this a "major problem." The research suggests that AI that is overly agreeable could have wide-reaching effects on reasoning and social behaviour. Experts warn that if AI companies do not reduce the level of automatic agreement, even rational users might fall into harmful thinking patterns.

This research highlights the need for AI developers to design chatbots that encourage critical thinking rather than simply agreeing with users, reducing the risk of reinforcing false or harmful beliefs.