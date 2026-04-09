Discover how a simple fortune cookie predicted NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman's Artemis II mission to the Moon's far side. Learn about this prophetic journey and a touching tribute.

Nearly a decade ago, NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman shared a light-hearted moment that has taken on deeper meaning over time. In 2017, he posted a photo on social media of a fortune cookie message that read, “a visit to a strange place will bring you renewed perspective.” At the time, he jokingly suggested it might hint at a future space journey, like a trip to the Moon or even Mars. While such messages are typically seen as harmless fun, this one now seems surprisingly accurate in light of what has happened in his career.

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Historic Mission

This week, Wiseman, who is now the commander of the Artemis II mission, became part of a four-person crew that travelled farther from Earth than any humans have gone before.

The team completed a six-hour flyby around the far side of the Moon, marking the first time in more than 50 years that astronauts have directly observed this remote region with their own eyes. NASA later shared Wiseman’s old post, highlighting how the “strange place” and “new perspective” mentioned in the fortune cookie had come true.

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Public Reaction

The story quickly captured the attention of space enthusiasts. Many people online expressed amazement at how well the fortune cookie message seemed to match real events.

Some joked about the “lucky numbers” on the slip, while others talked about their cultural significance. Numbers like 47 and 22 are often linked to luck or the ability to turn dreams into reality, adding another layer of interest to the story.

Also read: Viral: Nutella Tub Floats In NASA's Artemis II Spacecraft—Internet Loves It

Emotional Tribute

Beyond the significant achievement, the mission also included a deeply personal moment. During the lunar flyby, the crew proposed naming a bright feature on the Moon after Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen explained the meaning behind the gesture, noting that Carroll, who passed away from cancer in 2020, had been a key part of their tight-knit astronaut community. The suggestion touched the crew, who shared a quiet moment together in orbit.

Carroll Wiseman worked as a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit and passed away at the age of 46. Since then, Wiseman has been raising their two daughters on his own. Ahead of the mission, he openly discussed the risks involved with his children.

Despite the dangers, the family supports his role, understanding the importance of space exploration and humanity’s drive to explore beyond what is known.

Looking Ahead

The Artemis II mission, which spans about 1.1 million kilometres, marks a significant step in the renewed effort to explore the Moon.

According to NASA officials, such missions not only advance scientific knowledge but also inspire new generations. In Wiseman’s case, what started as a simple fortune cookie message has become a powerful reminder of how ambition, manifestation, chance, and determination can come together in extraordinary ways.

Also read: 50 Years, Record Distance: What To Know About Artemis 2 Mission's Moon Flyby