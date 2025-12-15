Could cannabis compounds be a new weapon against ovarian cancer? New research shows CBD and THC slow cancer cell growth and spread, even in resistant types. Learn more.

New research suggests that medicines derived from cannabis may offer new treatment options for ovarian cancer. It shows that two natural compounds found in cannabis can slow the growth of ovarian cancer cells and reduce their ability to spread. Although this research is still in its early stages, the findings suggest a potential new approach for treating a cancer that is often difficult to detect and even harder to control.

Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers affecting women. It is commonly diagnosed at an advanced stage, when the disease has already spread, and it often returns after treatment. Current treatments can be harsh and are not always effective in the long term.

Studying Cannabis Compounds

A research team from Khon Kaen University studied two cannabis-derived compounds: CBD (cannabidiol), which does not produce a "high," and THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), which does. Both substances have shown anti-cancer effects in earlier studies on other types of cancer. The researchers wanted to determine if these compounds could also be effective against ovarian cancer. The study was published in Frontiers in Pharmacology.

Why Current Treatments Struggle

Ovarian cancer causes more deaths than any other gynaecological cancer. Standard treatments, such as surgery and chemotherapy, can help initially, but many patients experience a recurrence of the disease. Some tumours also become resistant to commonly used drugs, making treatment more challenging. These difficulties highlight the need for new approaches that can attack cancer in different ways.

To explore this, the researchers tested CBD and THC on two types of ovarian cancer cells grown in the laboratory. One type was sensitive to standard chemotherapy drugs, while the other was resistant. This allowed the team to see whether the cannabis compounds could still be effective even when existing treatments fail. They also tested the compounds on healthy cells to check for harmful effects.

Slowing Cancer Growth and Spread

The results were encouraging. When ovarian cancer cells were treated with either CBD or THC, they formed fewer colonies, and the colonies that formed were smaller. This showed that both compounds slowed the cancer cells’ ability to multiply.

The strongest effects were seen when CBD and THC were used together. While neither compound alone killed large numbers of cancer cells, the combination was much more effective. This suggests that CBD and THC affect cancer cells in different ways. The most effective balance turned out to be an equal mix of the two compounds.

The treatment also reduced the movement of cancer cells. This is important because ovarian cancer is particularly deadly once it spreads to other parts of the body. A treatment that limits cell movement could help slow or prevent this spread.

Gentler On Healthy Cells

Both types of ovarian cancer cells responded in a similar way, including those resistant to chemotherapy. This raises hope that cannabis-based treatments could be effective across different forms of the disease.

Equally important, the compounds caused little damage to healthy cells. Many cancer treatments harm normal tissue, leading to severe side effects. A therapy that targets cancer cells while sparing healthy ones could be easier for patients to tolerate.

To understand how the compounds worked, the researchers examined a key signalling pathway in cancer cells called PI3K/AKT/mTOR. After exposure to CBD and THC, activity in this pathway appeared to go back to more normal levels. This may explain why cancer growth slowed and why more cells stopped functioning properly.

What Happens Next

Despite these promising findings, the researchers stress that this is only an early step. Real tumours are far more complex, and further studies are needed to see if these effects hold up in living organisms.

Future research will need to examine how the body processes CBD and THC, what doses might be safe, and whether the compounds can reach tumours in effective amounts. Legal and regulatory issues around cannabis-based treatments could also affect how quickly this research moves forward. Even so, this study lays important groundwork.