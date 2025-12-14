A decade long study of 10,000 older women finds tea may gently strengthen bones, while heavy coffee intake can weaken them. Moderate coffee is safe, but daily tea offers a small bone health advantage. Simple habits could support healthier aging.

A major long-term study of nearly 10,000 women aged 65 and above has revealed that the beverages many of us drink every day could subtly shape bone health later in life. The research, led by Flinders University and published in Nutrients, tracked coffee and tea habits alongside changes in bone mineral density (BMD) over ten years. While the findings don’t call for dramatic lifestyle shifts, they do highlight how small, consistent choices may add up over time especially for aging women at risk of osteoporosis.

Tea’s Gentle Advantage for Bone Density

Researchers found that women who regularly drank tea had slightly stronger bones, particularly around the hip—a critical area linked to fracture risk. While the improvement in BMD was modest, experts note that even small gains matter when scaled across millions of older adults. Tea’s benefits are thought to stem from catechins, naturally occurring plant compounds known to support bone formation and reduce bone loss. Interestingly, the positive effects appeared more pronounced among women with obesity, suggesting tea may interact with metabolic factors that influence bone health.

Heavy Coffee Intake Shows Downsides

In contrast, the impact of coffee depended heavily on the amount consumed. Moderate coffee drinking—about two to three cups per day—showed no measurable harm to bone density. But women who drank more than five cups daily had lower BMD, particularly if they also consumed higher levels of alcohol across their lives. The researchers explain that caffeine can interfere with calcium absorption and bone metabolism, though adding milk may help offset this effect. Still, the study makes clear that only very high coffee intake poses a concern.

Small Habits, Meaningful Long-Term Impact

The researchers emphasize that their findings shouldn’t alarm coffee drinkers or pressure anyone into becoming a heavy tea consumer. Instead, they suggest simple adjustments: enjoy tea regularly, keep coffee in moderation, and be mindful of alcohol intake. Combined with adequate calcium, vitamin D, and weight-bearing exercise, these small choices may contribute to stronger bones over time. For many older women, a daily cup of tea may offer more than comfort it may provide a quiet boost to long-term bone health.