New research suggests daily multivitamins may subtly lower blood pressure in older adults with poorer diets and normal baseline readings. Though not a universal solution, they may offer targeted benefits by filling key micronutrient gaps.

New research is adding an intriguing twist to the long-running debate on multivitamins: while they may not universally lower blood pressure, certain older adults could still see meaningful benefits. A secondary analysis from the large COSMOS trial, led by Mass General Brigham researchers, suggests that daily multivitamins may subtly help prevent hypertension—but only in groups with specific nutritional and health profiles.

Researchers examined nearly 9,000 older adults without hypertension at the study’s start. When considering the entire group, multivitamins did not significantly change the risk of developing high blood pressure. But once diet quality was factored in, a clearer picture emerged. Adults with poorer nutritional intake, as measured by AHEI and aMED scoring, showed a reduced risk of hypertension when taking daily multivitamins over several years.

Small but Significant Blood Pressure Improvements

Another notable finding came from participants who already had normal blood pressure at the beginning of the study. In this group, taking multivitamins led to small but statistically meaningful drops in blood pressure over a two-year period, based on both clinic and home readings. Though the improvements weren’t dramatic, researchers believe they highlight an important connection: micronutrient deficiencies may quietly influence long-term hypertension risk.

The authors emphasise that this doesn’t make multivitamins a universal solution. Instead, the supplements may act as nutritional “reinforcements,” supporting older adults whose diets fall short of meeting essential micronutrient needs.

What Comes Next for Nutritional Research?

While these findings open the door to personalised nutrition strategies, they also raise new questions. Could younger adults with low-quality diets see similar benefits? Do certain nutritional gaps have a greater influence on blood pressure than others? Further research is needed to understand how multivitamins interact with diet, age, and cardiovascular risk.

For now, the key takeaway is clear: daily multivitamins aren’t a magic fix for hypertension, but for select older adults with nutritional gaps, they may offer a quiet yet meaningful boost to blood pressure health.