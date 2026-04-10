Explore new research uncovering the hidden biological links between autism and ADHD. Learn how shared brain patterns and genes could reshape diagnosis and treatment.

A recent study suggests that autism and ADHD might be more closely connected than previously thought. Although doctors have long recognized that these conditions often occur together, the biological reasons for this overlap have not been clear. This new research highlights shared features in the brain and genes, providing a new way to understand these neurodevelopmental conditions beyond traditional classifications.

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The study was led by Adriana Di Martino, a senior research scientist, and published in Molecular Psychiatry. Her team examined 166 children aged between six and twelve, all of whom had been diagnosed with either autism spectrum disorder or ADHD.

Rather than focusing solely on diagnoses, the researchers looked at how severe each child’s autism-related traits were and how these traits related to brain function.

Brain Patterns

Using advanced brain scans, the team investigated how different parts of the brain communicate. They found that children with stronger autism traits showed increased connections between key brain networks, especially those involved in decision-making and social thinking.

In typical development, these connections tend to become more specialized and less tightly connected over time. However, in children with more pronounced autism traits, this process appeared to be different. Notably, these patterns were observed in both autism and ADHD groups, regardless of the specific diagnosis.

Also read: Childhood ADHD Linked to Higher Physical Health Risks in Midlife, Study Finds

Genetic Links

The researchers also found that these brain patterns corresponded with areas where certain genes are active. Many of these genes are already known to be involved in both autism and ADHD.

This suggests that the two conditions may share basic biological processes. According to the research team, this explains why some children with ADHD may show behaviours similar to those seen in autism, even if they do not meet all the criteria for an autism diagnosis.

Advanced Methods

To reach these conclusions, the scientists used brain imaging combined with a computational method that maps gene activity across different brain regions.

This approach allowed them to directly link brain function with gene expression. These techniques could help identify biological markers that might improve how these conditions are recognized and studied in the future.

The findings suggest a change in how experts view neurodevelopmental conditions. Instead of considering autism and ADHD as entirely separate, researchers are looking at them as part of a spectrum based on symptoms and biology.

This could lead to more personalized approaches to diagnosis and treatment, tailored to an individual’s unique brain profile. Overall, the study provides a more detailed and realistic picture of how these conditions develop and overlap.

Also read: Autism In Children: It's Not a Disease; Here's What Every Parent Needs To Know