As the Premier League season comes to a close, let's look at a list of the most impressive goals scored in 2024/25.

1. Jhon Duran (Aston Villa vs Everton)

Jhon Duran's explosive start to the season caught everyone's attention, and his goal against Everton in September earned him the Goal of the Month award. Although Duran departed for Al-Nassr in January for €77m, this stunning strike remains one of the season's highlights.

2. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton vs Chelsea)

Kaoru Mitoma's sublime first touch against Chelsea on Valentine's Day helped Brighton secure a 3-0 win. The Japanese winger's incredible piece of control left fans in awe.

3. Harry Wilson (Fulham vs Brentford)

Harry Wilson has made a name for himself as a super-sub this season, scoring five goals off the bench. His incredible equalizer against Brentford in November showcased his acrobatic skills, and his stooping header moments later sealed the win for Fulham.

4. Omar Marmoush (Manchester City vs Bournemouth)

Omar Marmoush's late-season contender for Goal of the Season is a howitzer that opened the scoring against Bournemouth. The Egyptian winger's powerful strike left fans impressed and capped off an exciting season.

5. Julio Enciso (Everton vs Ipswich Town)

Julio Enciso's stunning strike against Everton was a rare highlight for Ipswich this season. The Paraguayan's piledriver kickstarted a comeback, adding another impressive goal to his collection.