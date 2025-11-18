Rising CO₂ levels are changing the food we eat. New research shows crops like rice and wheat are becoming more caloric yet less nutritious, reducing proteins and key minerals while increasing sugars. Experts warn this shift may fuel obesity.

If you’ve noticed weight creeping up despite eating the same foods, climate change may be playing a surprising role. New research from Leiden University suggests that rising carbon dioxide (CO₂) levels are altering the basic nutritional makeup of the crops we rely on most.

Higher CO₂ boosts photosynthesis, causing plants to produce more sugars and starches. That means more calories—but fewer nutrients.

Essential Nutrients Are Dropping in Staple Crops

The study analysed 43 edible crops—including rice, wheat, potatoes, beans, soybeans and lettuce—and found that essential nutrients like zinc, iron, and protein drop by an average of 4.4%, with some falling as much as 38%.

At the same time, calorie content increases, raising concerns that people may gain weight even without eating more. Scientists call this a “pervasive elemental shift,” warning that food systems may soon provide enough calories but not enough nutrition.

The impact is most severe in rice and wheat, which feed billions. Lower protein and mineral content could worsen malnutrition, weaken immunity and increase chronic diseases.

A Future of ‘Hidden Hunger’ Unless Action Is Taken

The study also suggests that harmful substances like mercury and lead may rise in some crops. While more research is needed, the trend is already visible: past crop studies were done at CO₂ levels around 350 ppm; today we’re at 425 ppm and moving toward 550 ppm, where nutrient losses worsen.

Experts warn we may soon face “hidden hunger”—a world where food is plentiful but poor in quality. To avoid this, countries may need new farming systems, improved crop varieties and controlled-environment agriculture.

Without change, the world’s diet may become steadily more caloric and less nourishing.