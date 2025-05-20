Football transfer rumors: Xavi Simons and Luis Diaz among top targets

Several high-profile players have been making headlines recently, with numerous clubs vying for their signatures. Here's a breakdown of the latest transfer rumors.
Barcelona are prepared to make a move for Liverpool forward Luis Díaz if he doesn't sign a new contract this summer. Liverpool are expected to demand a fee of up to €90 million.
AC Milan will demand a fee of €70 million to sell midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who is a priority target for Real Madrid and also being pursued by Manchester City.
Real Madrid are close to agreeing on personal terms with Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras, with formal conversations between the clubs expected soon.
Bayern Munich are prepared to rival Manchester City in pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, but a deal will only be possible if Olmo requests to leave Barcelona this summer.
Arsenal have proposed a swap deal to Real Madrid, offering William Saliba in exchange for Rodrygo. However, Real Madrid have rejected the offer.
Inter Miami have agreed to sign free agent goalkeeper William Yarbrough, who will join the team in time for this summer's Club World Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur are among the teams interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. He will leave on loan again if a permanent move doesn't materialize.
Napoli have rekindled their interest in Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, who is also being courted by Saudi Arabian clubs Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli.
Manchester United have made a record-breaking bid of €135 million (£113.6 million, $150.9 million) to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons.
Arsenal have joined the race to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is also being pursued by Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG, Atlético Madrid, and West Ham United.
Manchester United have expressed interest in signing the AC Milan left-back this summer.
Manchester United's interest in the Sunderland midfielder remains high, with a potential deal worth less than £30m.
