Football transfer rumors: Xavi Simons and Luis Diaz among top targets

Several high-profile players have been making headlines recently, with numerous clubs vying for their signatures. Here's a breakdown of the latest transfer rumors.

sports May 20 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
Luis Díaz

Barcelona are prepared to make a move for Liverpool forward Luis Díaz if he doesn't sign a new contract this summer. Liverpool are expected to demand a fee of up to €90 million.

Image credits: Getty
Tijjani Reijnders

AC Milan will demand a fee of €70 million to sell midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who is a priority target for Real Madrid and also being pursued by Manchester City.

Image credits: Getty
Álvaro Carreras

Real Madrid are close to agreeing on personal terms with Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras, with formal conversations between the clubs expected soon.

Image credits: Getty
Dani Olmo

Bayern Munich are prepared to rival Manchester City in pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo, but a deal will only be possible if Olmo requests to leave Barcelona this summer.

Image credits: Getty
Rodrygo

Arsenal have proposed a swap deal to Real Madrid, offering William Saliba in exchange for Rodrygo. However, Real Madrid have rejected the offer.

Image credits: Getty
William Yarbrough

Inter Miami have agreed to sign free agent goalkeeper William Yarbrough, who will join the team in time for this summer's Club World Cup.

Image credits: Getty
Marcus Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur are among the teams interested in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. He will leave on loan again if a permanent move doesn't materialize.

Image credits: Getty
Darwin Núñez

Napoli have rekindled their interest in Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, who is also being courted by Saudi Arabian clubs Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli.

Image credits: Getty
Xavi Simons

Manchester United have made a record-breaking bid of €135 million (£113.6 million, $150.9 million) to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons. 

Image credits: Getty
Christopher Nkunku

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who is also being pursued by Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG, Atlético Madrid, and West Ham United. 

Image credits: Getty
Theo Hernandez

Manchester United have expressed interest in signing the AC Milan left-back this summer.

Image credits: Getty
Jobe Bellingham

Manchester United's interest in the Sunderland midfielder remains high, with a potential deal worth less than £30m.

Image credits: Getty

