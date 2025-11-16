Image Credit : Getty

'Revenge quitting' is when someone leaves a job in a dramatic or public way to punish an employer. That might mean posting a video of the resignation, sending a scathing email, or walking out at a key moment. The action is meant to make a clear statement: "You treated me badly, and I will not stay silent."

This is different from 'quiet quitting', where people stay but reduce effort. Revenge quitting matters because it mixes personal feelings with public display. It can quickly spread online and damage an employer’s reputation, according to The Conversation.

For the worker, it can feel empowering in the moment. It gives a clear sense of control after long frustration. But it also carries other costs, such as risks to future job chances and stress from burning bridges. Understanding the idea helps workers and managers think more clearly before acting in anger.