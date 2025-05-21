Football transfer rumors: Nico Williams' likely move among big updates

Today's transfer rumours feature several high-profile moves, including some potential big-money transfer moves in Premier League and La Liga.
Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United's superstar midfielder, is being targeted by Al Ittihad, who are willing to pay his £101.1 million release clause.
Milos Kerkez, Bournemouth's highly-rated left-back, is at the center of a transfer battle between Manchester City and Liverpool. The Hungarian defender is valued at £45 million.
Liam Delap, Ipswich's prolific striker, is being pursued by Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Chelsea. The 22-year-old has a £30 million release clause.
Olivier Boscagli, PSV Eindhoven's defender, is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer.
Nico Williams, Spain's exciting left-winger, is being considered by Real Madrid, despite the club's left-heavy attack. Williams' release clause is around £50 million.
