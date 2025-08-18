Arsenal edged Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford, showing resilience but also exposing flaws. From Viktor Gyokeres’ tough debut to midfield gaps and Martinelli’s struggles, here are four key lessons Mikel Arteta must address for a title push.

Man United vs Arsenal: It wasn’t the kind of football that will make highlight reels or tactical textbooks. But as the old golf saying goes, “there are no pictures on scorecards.” For Arsenal, a scrappy 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season might not have been pretty, but it got the job done.

Still, Mikel Arteta knows that titles are not won by results alone — they are decided by consistency, fluency, and resilience over ten long months. While his side showed grit in abundance against Manchester United, there were also worrying signs that need addressing.

Here are four big lessons Arsenal will take from their win at Old Trafford:

1. Viktor Gyokeres Needs Supply Lines, Not Just Muscle

Much of the spotlight inevitably fell on Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal’s £64m summer signing. His debut was far from the fairytale he might have imagined. Subbed off after just an hour, the Swede managed only 22 touches, nine passes, and zero shots.

There were bright moments — his physicality was clear to see when Matthijs de Ligt bounced off him like a pinball. Arsenal fans haven’t seen a centre-forward with that kind of presence in years. But Arteta didn’t spend big money for a battering ram; Gyokeres was brought in to score and create.

Some of the problem stemmed from misfiring connections. Bukayo Saka, usually the team’s creative spark, struggled to get on the same wavelength. Their runs and passes rarely aligned. The low point came in the 51st minute, when Martin Odegaard sent Gyokeres racing into space — only for him to miscontrol the ball and then foul Casemiro trying to recover.

Arteta defended him afterwards, saying: “He did a lot of things very good. In the finishing situations, he didn’t have that many chances because before we had to play that last ball, we were standing still.”

The lesson? Arsenal need to integrate Gyokeres properly — and quickly — because his potential impact will be defined by chemistry with Saka, Odegaard and others, not just raw power.

2. Zubimendi and Rice Must Lock Down the Middle

For much of the first half, United carved open Arsenal’s midfield too easily. Matheus Cunha repeatedly charged at exposed centre-backs, with Martin Zubimendi slow to react on his Premier League debut.

It was a concerning sight, especially given the Spaniard’s reputation as one of the finest defensive midfielders in Europe. Arsenal paid heavily to bring him in as Declan Rice’s partner, but their early understanding wasn’t quite there.

There were positives, though. Zubimendi’s intelligence on the ball was clear, even if most of his passes were short. Crucially, he played six line-breaking passes in the first half alone — more than anyone else on the pitch. As the game wore on, he and Rice began to read each other better.

That combination has the potential to form one of the league’s most formidable midfields. But the early warning is clear: opponents will punish Arsenal if their central screen isn’t watertight.

3. Martinelli’s Future Feels Uncertain

Gabriel Martinelli’s struggles were glaring. On several occasions, Odegaard looked left to build an attack, only to find Martinelli wasn’t making the run. The lack of synchronicity stalled Arsenal’s rhythm, forcing them to funnel play more predictably down Saka’s flank.

Arteta’s willingness to consider letting Martinelli leave now looks less surprising. His replacement, Noni Madueke, didn’t change much either, which makes this an area of concern. Arsenal’s title challenge depends on having both wings firing, not one overburdened outlet.

If Martinelli’s inconsistency continues, Arsenal could face a tough decision sooner than later.

4. Calafiori Brings Energy — But Also Risk

Riccardo Calafiori was the unlikely match-winner, bundling home from close range. Yet his adventurous charges up the left flank almost cost Arsenal as much as they gained.

Time and again, Bryan Mbeumo and Diogo Dalot exploited the spaces he left behind. His energy and engine are major assets, but there were moments when his forward runs seemed reckless, especially with his teammates holding shape behind him.

Used wisely, Calafiori can be a weapon. Used rashly, he could expose Arsenal in big matches. Balance will be key.

The Bigger Picture

A win at Old Trafford, especially on opening day, is no small achievement. Arsenal showed resilience, defended with grit, and found a way to win. But they also revealed vulnerabilities — in attack, in midfield balance, and in tactical discipline.

The raw materials are all there for a title challenge. But Arteta knows that unless Arsenal quickly refine their supply lines, strengthen midfield control, and sharpen their wide play, they risk falling into the familiar trap of being nearly-men once again.

The first three points are on the board. The hard work starts now.