Arsenal’s £55m signing Viktor Gyokeres endured a frustrating debut against Manchester United, sparking a flood of memes online. Despite just 21 touches, Arteta defended the striker, insisting he will soon find his rhythm in North London.

Arsenal may have opened their Premier League campaign with a crucial 1-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but much of the post-match chatter centered around Viktor Gyokeres. Signed for £55m from Sporting Lisbon, the 27-year-old Swedish striker arrived in North London with huge expectations, having scored a staggering 97 goals in 102 appearances in Portuguese football over the last two seasons.

Yet, his debut outing against Manchester United was anything but explosive. Starved of service, Gyokeres endured a frustrating 60 minutes on the pitch, managing just 21 touches — only three of them inside the penalty area.

Meme Culture Explodes After Old Trafford Outing

As soon as the full-time whistle blew, social media platforms erupted with memes trolling Arsenal’s new No. 9. From jokes about him spending more time touching his hair to his bane celebration being mocked, fans wasted no time poking fun at the Swede’s muted display.

Arteta Stands Firm: “We Will Get There”

Despite the memes and criticism, Mikel Arteta insisted he was satisfied with Gyokeres’ contribution. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Arsenal boss made it clear that patience is required with both the striker and fellow signing Martin Zubimendi.

“Very happy with them, the ones that came in as well, they had a massive impact in the game,” Arteta said. “Some are still not at the highest level that they need to get to but we will get there.”

The Spaniard highlighted that early-season performances often lack rhythm and sharpness, and stressed that the striker’s movement and work rate would soon translate into goals once Arsenal’s midfield supply line clicks.

Debut Reality vs. Future Promise

The contrast between Gyokeres’ stunning numbers in Portugal and his slow Premier League start has inevitably fueled online banter. But Arsenal fans know their new forward has the pedigree to silence the critics. A debut at Old Trafford was always going to be a tough environment, and strikers often take time to adapt to the pace and physicality of English football.

For now, the memes may continue to flood in, but history suggests that Gyokeres has both the mentality and finishing instincts to turn them into motivation.

Football’s digital age means every misstep is magnified and every debut scrutinized. Viktor Gyokeres may be the butt of jokes today, but if he starts firing in goals, those same meme-makers will have to shift their creativity elsewhere.

And if Arteta’s words are anything to go by, it’s only a matter of time before Arsenal’s £55m striker justifies the hype — and flips the script on his internet trolls.