Kylian Mbappé, entering his second season at Real Madrid, is set to take the number 10 jersey following Luka Modrić's departure. This mirrors Cristiano Ronaldo's early years at the club, where he initially wore number 9.

As Kylian Mbappé prepares to embark on his second full season at Real Madrid, it is evident that the French forward has settled into the team much more smoothly than many initially expected. His early days at the club presented challenges, as he struggled to carve out his role on the pitch. However, once he found his rhythm, Mbappé became an unstoppable goal scorer, ultimately securing the prestigious Pichichi Trophy.

Historic Number Change

Now entering his sophomore season with Madrid, Mbappé is set to sport a new jersey number, a change that inevitably draws parallels with Cristiano Ronaldo’s early years at the club. When Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009, the legendary number 7 jersey was occupied by Raúl González. Consequently, Ronaldo took the number 9 shirt and completed a successful first season under the ‘CR9’ moniker. Following Raúl’s departure a year later, Ronaldo claimed the vacant number 7, which became synonymous with his legacy.

Ronaldo’s Footsteps

Mbappé’s experience mirrors this scenario. Upon joining last season, he inherited the number 9 jersey because Luka Modrić was still wearing number 10. With Modrić now having left the club, the number 10 shirt is available for Mbappé to take. Like Ronaldo before him, Mbappé is poised to adopt the number 10 in his second season—a symbolic step that many hope will herald a similarly historic trajectory for the young star at Real Madrid.