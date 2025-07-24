With Mbappé expected to switch to the No.10 jersey at Real Madrid, young talents Endrick and Gonzalo García have emerged as the top contenders for the coveted No.9 shirt.

Two young talents have emerged as the primary candidates to inherit the iconic No.9 shirt at Real Madrid next season, following Kylian Mbappé’s anticipated switch to a new squad number. According to reports, it is Endrick and Gonzalo García who are now at the forefront of the conversation for the prestigious role.

Kylian Mbappe, for his part, is poised to make the transition to the famed No.10 jersey, recently vacated by Luka Modric after the Croatian legend’s contract ended earlier this month. With this change, Mbappe steps into a new chapter at Real Madrid and simultaneously triggers a domino effect in Xabi Alonso’s team, freeing up the No.9 slot, which has much demand.

Gonzalo García’s Rise Shifts Momentum

Up until recently, Endrick was seen as the clear favorite to claim the number for himself. However, a new report highlights that Gonzalo García’s impressive recent performances have complicated the decision. The publication notes: “With Gonzalo’s breakthrough and the uncertainty over which of the two will remain (most likely both will continue), the situation regarding the No.9 jersey is now at a standstill.”

Intrigue Builds in Madrid

Both Endrick and Gonzalo García have expressed strong interest in assuming the responsibility of Real Madrid’s centre forward. The final choice over who will wear the iconic number in Spain’s capital is still pending, with intrigue growing over which young attacker will ultimately be handed the honour.