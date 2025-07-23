Kylian Mbappé is set to receive the number 10 jersey at Real Madrid, marking a symbolic fresh start after a mixed first season.

Kylian Mbappé is set for a symbolic fresh start at Real Madrid as the club prepares to hand him the number 10 jersey—just one season after his much-anticipated arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu. The switch, agreed upon by both the player and the club, comes as part of a broader vision that blends sporting significance with marketing impact.

Modric’s Extension Delayed the Change

When Mbappé joined Madrid last summer, the original plan was to assign him the iconic number 10 shirt. However, those plans were put on hold when Luka Modric unexpectedly extended his contract and retained the number. Despite the change in plans, Mbappé had signaled that he was content to wear number 9 for another season had Modric stayed on.

Fast-forward to this summer, and with limited internal competition for the shirt, Real Madrid now finds the timing ideal for making the shift. Mbappé has always worn the number 10 shirt for the French national team, and the decision to replicate that at club level aligns with both his brand and the club’s commercial strategy. The number 10 shirt remains a huge draw in terms of merchandising, and few other players in the squad offered a compelling alternative. Arda Güler, though talented, is only 20 and yet to lock down a regular starting role. Franco Mastantuono is only 18 and will only arrive in August, already carrying the weight of expectation after a €63 million move to Spain, making him an unlikely candidate at this stage. Rodrygo Goes, Real’s current number 11, appears to be on his way out, further smoothing the path for Mbappé.

This change, subtle though it may seem, could be deeply meaningful for the French star. His first season wasn’t without highlights-he finished as La Liga’s top scorer and improved as the season went on-but overall, it was a campaign that didn’t quite deliver the joy or dominance many expected. Both Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior have faced ongoing criticism surrounding their lack of work-rate, and a new number might breathe new life into his presence on the pitch and reinvigorate his image within the squad.

Who Becomes Madrid’s Next Number 9?

Mbappé's switch to number 10 also raises the question of who will inherit the number 9 shirt. As things stand, there’s little clarity. No major new striker appears to be heading for Madrid in this window, and internally, the most likely options to take on the shirt lack the traditional star power linked with past Real Madrid number 9s. Gonzalo García Torres and Endrick Felipe are two highly rated young forwards, but neither is currently viewed as the finished product or the face of Real’s attacking future—at least not yet.

As anticipation builds for the new season, all eyes will be on how Mbappé embraces his new number and whether it marks the beginning of a new era, both personally and for the club.