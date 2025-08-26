Arsenal are reportedly considering a late move for Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie. The 23-year-old Ecuadorian defender impressed last season with consistent performances and strong defensive stats.

Hincapie’s Form in Germany

The 23-year-old Ecuadorian has built a strong reputation in the Bundesliga after another consistent season with Leverkusen. Featuring in 45 matches across all competitions last term, Hincapie contributed three goals and two assists while also emerging as one of the most reliable defenders in Xabi Alonso’s side.

Defensively, his numbers were impressive: 52 tackles, 40 blocks and 32 interceptions in league action, underlining his ability to disrupt opposition play. On the ball, he was equally tidy, posting an 87.9% pass completion rate, which is an evidence of both composure and accuracy under pressure.

Currently tied down at Leverkusen until the summer of 2029, Hincapie would command a significant fee if Arsenal decided to test the German club’s resolve before deadline day.

What Would Arsenal Gain With Hincapie?

Compact and aggressive in his defending, Hincapie’s main strengths lie in his timing of tackles and his knack for reading danger early. He defends with physicality, clearing his lines effectively and using his 1.84m frame to compete in aerial duels.

While primarily a left-sided centre-back, he brings important versatility, capable of covering at left-back or even as a defensive wide option if required-qualities that fit well with Mikel Arteta’s fluid, multi-role system.

The biggest question mark is whether he can quickly adapt to the pace and physical intensity of the Premier League, which has been the stumbling block for many Bundesliga imports in the past.

A Smart Addition for Arteta’s Backline?

Should Arsenal get a deal over the line, Hincapie would immediately bolster their depth at the back. With William Saliba and Gabriel firmly established as first-choice, the Ecuadorian would initially serve as high-quality cover, while also offering competition and flexibility across the defensive line.

At just 23, Hincapie is entering the peak development years of his career, making him a signing with both instant utility and long-term upside. Given Arsenal’s ambition to compete on multiple fronts this season, Arteta could find him to be an invaluable addition if a deal is completed before the deadline.