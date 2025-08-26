With Saka and Odegaard potentially sidelined, Arteta faces selection headaches for the Liverpool clash. Several options emerge, including Eze centrally or wide, Nwaneri stepping up, or a tactical shift to 4-2-2-2.

Arsenal head to Anfield this weekend for one of their biggest fixtures of the season, but Mikel Arteta may be forced into some tough decisions regarding his starting XI.

The Gunners cruised past Leeds 5-0 on Sunday, yet the win came at a cost. Both Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard were withdrawn with injury concerns, while Kai Havertz continues to nurse a knee problem. Initial scans have brought some relief—there’s no sign of major damage—but Saka is still expected to miss up to two league matches, with Odegaard’s availability for the Liverpool clash hanging in the balance.

That potential double absence would be a significant blow, but Arsenal’s summer recruitment has armed Arteta with valuable alternatives.

Option 1: Eze as Odegaard’s Replacement and Madueke on the Wing

Replacing Odegaard is no easy task. He is the heartbeat of Arsenal’s press and chance creation. But new signing Eberechi Eze provides a viable solution.

Although capable of operating across the frontline, Eze was at his best for Crystal Palace when used centrally. His dribbling, vision, and ability to break lines could complement Declan Rice’s athleticism, giving Arsenal balance in midfield.

Should Eze be deployed in the No. 8 role, Noni Madueke may be asked to step in for Saka on the right. Madueke has featured more from the left since arriving at the Emirates, but historically his strongest position has been as a right winger. On the opposite flank, Gabriel Martinelli is almost certain to start, given his speed on the counter may be Arsenal’s sharpest weapon against Liverpool’s high line.

Possible XI (4-3-3):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Option 2: Trust in Nwaneri and Shift Eze Wide

When Odegaard limped off at the weekend, Arteta’s reaction was telling. Unlike last season, where he often tore up his tactical blueprint, this time he made a straight swap by introducing Ethan Nwaneri.

The 18-year-old has been building Arteta’s trust over the past year, used both on the wing and centrally, and impressed during his cameo against Leeds. His natural preference is to play as an attacking midfielder, which makes him a genuine candidate to start at Anfield if Odegaard isn’t fit.

In this scenario, Eze could be pushed out to the left, supported by Riccardo Calafiori overlapping from full-back, while Madueke continues on the right. It would be a bold move, but one that reflects Arsenal’s growing faith in their academy product.

Possible XI (4-3-3):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Nwaneri, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Option 3: Tactical Shift – 4-2-2-2 for Flexibility

One of Arteta’s hallmarks has been his willingness to adapt when key players are missing. Last season, after losing Odegaard to injury, he regularly switched Arsenal into a 4-2-2-2 formation.

That shape is once again a practical option, particularly with Rice and Zubimendi forming a solid double pivot. Ahead of them, Madueke and Martinelli could operate as narrow wingers, supporting on the counter but also linking centrally when needed. If Arteta wants a different balance, Leandro Trossard could slot onto the left.

Leading the line would be Viktor Gyokeres, fresh from a brace against Leeds, while Eze could play just off him—replicating the role Trossard filled last season. It’s also close to the position Eze occupied when partnering Harry Kane for England earlier in the summer.

This setup would give Arsenal attacking threat in transition, while ensuring Gyokeres isn’t isolated against Liverpool’s centre-backs.

Possible XI (4-2-2-2):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Madueke, Martinelli; Gyokeres, Eze