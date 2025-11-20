Speculation intensifies over Rodrygo’s next move as Arsenal, Spurs and City test Madrid’s shifting resolve

Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid has become one of the most discussed topics in recent days, with growing indications that the Brazilian forward could be heading for the exit.

Reports last week suggested Arsenal would not pursue the winger even if the chance arose. Yet those claims were quickly contradicted by transfer reporter Graeme Bailey, who maintained that Arsenal remain firmly interested and are prepared to outbid Tottenham for his signature. Bailey’s assertion carries weight, particularly as Arsenal continue to be linked with a left-sided attacking addition for 2026.

The central question now turns to Madrid’s position. According to Football365, citing Spanish sources, the club’s internal view has shifted dramatically compared to last summer. At that time, officials were undecided. Now, they are reportedly ready to sanction a departure.

The report claims Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City have tabled proposals worth €60 million plus €20 million in achievable add-ons. Those offers have prompted manager Xabi Alonso to advise president Florentino Pérez to seriously consider a sale. Within the coaching staff, there is a growing belief that the project does not hinge on Rodrygo, and that his cycle at the Bernabéu may be nearing its conclusion.

Such developments point towards a likely move next year, with the player’s preference set to become the decisive factor. It may no longer be about which club can afford him, but which project can convince him.

This is where Arsenal’s long-standing interest could prove decisive. Sporting director Andrea Berta faces the task of sharpening the message behind Mikel Arteta’s project, offering clarity on Rodrygo’s role, development path, and responsibilities within the squad’s long-term blueprint.

Arsenal’s desire to strengthen the left-hand side of their attack makes Rodrygo an ideal fit. His sharp one-on-one ability, direct running, and instinctive finishing would provide balance to a team often accused of leaning too heavily on the right flank.

With multiple suitors prepared to spend heavily, the coming months will be crucial. If Madrid truly are open to selling, and Rodrygo is genuinely available, next summer could mark the moment when interest finally transforms into action.