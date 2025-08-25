Early medical checks suggest Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard's injuries sustained during Arsenal's 5-0 win against Leeds are not as serious as initially feared. Both players will undergo further assessment, but the initial outlook is positive.

Arsenal have been given some positive news on the fitness front after early medical checks revealed that injuries to Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are not as severe as initially feared, following the Gunners’ emphatic 5-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

The concern began when club captain Odegaard hit the deck just 14 minutes into the match. The Norwegian midfielder landed awkwardly on his right shoulder after being pulled back by Leeds’ Anton Stach, forcing him to exit the game. Later in the contest, fears deepened when Saka was also forced off, clutching his hamstring shortly after Arsenal netted their third goal through summer signing Viktor Gyokeres.

Speaking post-match, Mikel Arteta admitted he was worried Saka might have sustained a “significant” hamstring problem—particularly worrying given the winger’s injury history. Last season, Saka tore his right hamstring in December against Crystal Palace, a blow that sidelined him for three-and-a-half months until his return in early April. That setback had been especially disruptive as the England international had previously missed only 10 of Arsenal’s last 172 games in all competitions.

Odegaard’s situation also came with a hint of déjà vu. He endured his own troublesome spell on the sidelines last autumn after damaging his ankle during international duty with Norway, which ruled him out of 12 matches.

Positive Scan Results

Initial scans conducted on Sunday, however, have provided reassurance: neither player appears to have suffered long-term injuries. Both will undergo further assessment this week to confirm the extent of their issues, but the early outlook is far more optimistic than Arteta had feared.

Saka, who took his time leaving the pitch before being replaced by Leandro Trossard, was consoled by his manager with a warm hug, though the club will still tread carefully given his history with hamstring problems.

Havertz Injury, Eze Arrival, and Squad Depth

Adding to Arsenal’s injury list, Kai Havertz is also unavailable after sustaining a knee problem in the opening weekend of the season. His absence, however, has been softened by Arsenal’s £67.5 million capture of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace—though Arteta insists the signing was not merely a reaction to Havertz’s setback.

“I was very clear that our transfer business wasn’t finished,” Arteta explained. “Obviously, we were very active trying to look at the possibilities that could come. We are not reacting to anything; we’ve been very prepared and understanding what we could do, and we have decided this is the moment to do it.”

On Havertz himself, the Spaniard noted: “Well, certainly he's not fit for this match. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury and we don't really know yet the extent of it. I think we need a bit more time and some more tests and after that we'll have more clarity about the next steps. Mentally he's in a good place. He's a really strong boy, very committed".

Despite these hiccups, Arteta believes the squad is now at its strongest since he took charge back in December 2019. “In terms of numbers and quality, yes for sure,” he said.