Real Madrid's summer rebuild saw significant changes, including new signings and a managerial change. With the iconic number 9 shirt vacant, the question remains: who will inherit it?

Real Madrid have had an eventful summer, embarking on a significant rebuild ahead of the 2025/26 season. The club strengthened their defense with the arrivals of Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while playmaker Franco Mastantuono also joined their ranks. These acquisitions came at a collective cost of €167.5million. On the flip side, Madrid bid farewell to experienced veterans Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric, and made a notable managerial change, replacing Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso.

Despite these sweeping changes, several uncertainties remain as the team looks ahead. Questions linger over the future of Rodrygo Goes, whether the squad needs reinforcements in central midfield, and if it’s time to consider selling Vinicius Junior.

Another issue—perhaps less critical but symbolically meaningful—is the fate of Real Madrid’s iconic number 9 jersey. Kylian Mbappe donned the #9 during his first year with Los Blancos, but following Luka Modric’s departure, switched to the coveted number 10 to align with his national team number. The vacancy of the number 9 spot, once worn by club legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, Karim Benzema, and Ronaldo Nazário, now demands attention.

Endrick, Mastantuono, or Garcia

There are some clear candidates to inherit the shirt. Endrick Felipe, the teenage forward, could be given the number nine to boost his confidence after an impressive debut season tallying seven goals in 37 games, often playing behind Mbappe. Another option is Franco Mastantuono, who could benefit from the motivational weight of the number. However, perhaps the frontrunner is Gonzalo Garcia.

A Madrid native, Garcia’s journey started with the club’s academy in 2014. After a brief spell with Mallorca in 2018, he returned and continued his trajectory at La Fabrica. He received his first senior team call-up on August 29, 2023, making his debut a few months later with substitute appearances against Cadiz and Granada.

Although Garcia seemed primed for a breakout season, the competition from Endrick and Mbappe meant he continued mainly with Castilla. He did register his first senior goal against Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals and later returned to the first team after Endrick’s injury, making three appearances to close out the campaign and notching an assist versus Sevilla. By equaling Mariano Diaz’s Castilla record with 25 goals in one season, Garcia clearly demonstrated his scoring talent.

Club World Cup Breakthrough

Circumstances in the offseason provided Garcia a prime opportunity; with Endrick not making the trip to the United States and Mbappe sidelined due to illness, Garcia moved up the pecking order and impressed as the starting center forward during the FIFA Club World Cup. He scored in the opener against Al-Hilal, assisted versus Pachuca, and netted again against Red Bull Salzburg. In the knockout rounds, Garcia continued his scoring streak with vital goals against Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, ultimately capturing the tournament’s Golden Boot. Even though he struggled when played out wide in the semifinal loss to PSG, his impact throughout the tournament was undeniable.

Now, as Real Madrid’s revamped squad takes shape, it seems only one between Endrick and Garcia will stay to directly compete with Mbappe for the main striker role. The player ultimately handed the number 9 jersey could indicate who the club sees as the future of their attack. Both young forwards are too promising to remain third-choice, and reportedly, both are eager to stay at Madrid.

With changes looming, it remains to be seen which of these two will claim the legendary number 9.