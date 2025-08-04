Image Credit : Getty

For a club built on legends and late drama, silence can be deafening. That’s exactly what Real Madrid had to endure in the 2024-25 season — a rare campaign without a single major trophy despite signing French superstar Kylian Mbappe. No LaLiga triumph. No Champions League miracle. Not even the consolation of the Club World Cup.

In a city where even winning isn't always enough, not winning at all felt like a crisis.

Carlo Ancelotti’s quiet farewell in May brought the curtain down on one of the most successful chapters in modern Madrid history. In his place came a man who once bossed the midfield in white — Xabi Alonso — now tasked with rebuilding a side that looked, for the first time in years, a little lost.