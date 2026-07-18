Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the World Cup final as a night that football fans would remember for generations, highlighting the global excitement surrounding the tournament.

Football fever has swept the national capital ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, and the Delhi government has established a unique plan to allow supporters to watch the historic match without having to rush home. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has permitted qualifying restaurants, cafés, and other food outlets to stay up until 4 a.m. this weekend, allowing football fans to watch the highly anticipated Spain vs. Argentina final together. The move comes as anticipation grows for what might be one of the most memorable evenings in international football, with Lionel Messi attempting to lead Argentina to another international Cup victory.

Delhi extends restaurant timings for football fans.

Restaurants, cafés, and other qualified enterprises in Delhi have been allowed to stay open until 4 a.m. for the World Cup weekend, thanks to the government's business-friendly 24-hour operating framework. The decision is intended to create a lively atmosphere in which supporters can assemble to watch the final on huge screens without worrying about early closing times.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta characterised the World Cup final as a night that football fans will remember for centuries, emphasising the tournament's worldwide appeal.

Spain and Argentina Set for Blockbuster Finals

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will pit defending champions Argentina against Spain in a high-stakes match. Argentina advanced to the final by defeating England in the semi-finals, while Spain sealed their spot by defeating France. The match has sparked intense global attention, particularly since it might add another unforgettable chapter to Lionel Messi's great career.

Match Time for Indian Fans

Indian football fans will have to stay up late, as the final is set to begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 20. Due of the late-night scheduling, numerous towns made special preparations for public screenings and extended hospitality services.

Special arrangements across India.

Delhi is not the only city that has embraced a passion for football. Similar measures, such as extended eating hours and public viewing events, have been announced in various parts of the country, while West Bengal has scheduled large-screen screenings across districts for supporters.

With millions anticipated to tune in, the Spain versus Argentina match promises to be one of the year's most viewed sporting events. Delhi's decision to extend restaurant hours underlines the rising popularity of international football in India, allowing supporters to celebrate the World Cup final in a lively, communal setting.