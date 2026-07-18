Argentina vs Spain: 12 Records Messi Can Smash in the FIFA World Cup Final
The FIFA World Cup final against Spain is not just another match for Lionel Messi. He has a golden chance to create history. From age and goals to captaincy and winning the cup, he can break multiple records in this one game.
History is calling for Messi in the final
Argentina will face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday night, July 19. Besides aiming for a second straight World Cup win, Lionel Messi has a chance to set several personal records. Here's a quick look at what's at stake.
New history at 39!
On the day of the final, Messi will be 39 years and 25 days old. He will set a new record as the oldest outfield player to feature in a World Cup final.
Three World Cup finals, a rare feat
After 2014 and 2022, Messi will now play his third World Cup final. Only Brazil's legendary captain Cafu has achieved this feat before, playing in the 1994, 1998, and 2002 finals.
A chance to surpass Maradona
Messi will become the first captain in Argentina's history to lead the team in three World Cup finals. This will take him past the legendary Diego Maradona.
A goal in the final means multiple records
If Messi scores just one goal in the final, he could become the oldest player ever to score in a World Cup final, putting him at the top of the list.
A two-time World Cup winning captain?
If Argentina becomes the champion, Messi will be the first captain in football history to lift the World Cup trophy twice.
A new goal record for Argentina?
Messi has already scored 8 goals in this World Cup. If he scores in the final, he will break Guillermo Stábile's 1930 record for the most goals by an Argentine in a single World Cup.
Every goal by Messi could be a big world record
If he scores two goals, he will reach the 10-goal milestone in a single World Cup. And with a hat-trick, LM10 could also create a new record for the most goals scored in a World Cup final.
Another goal in the final? Messi in an elite list
Messi scored a double in the 2022 World Cup final. If he scores again this time, he will become only the sixth player in the world to score in two different World Cup finals.
A historic opportunity for Argentina too
If Argentina can beat Spain and retain the title, they will become only the third country after Brazil and Italy to win the World Cup back-to-back. And Messi's name will be written in one of the greatest chapters of football history.
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