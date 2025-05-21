synopsis

The Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham carries massive financial implications, with the winner potentially earning up to £152 million due to Champions League qualification and associated benefits. 

Manchester United and Tottenham's Europa League final is a high-stakes encounter, with the winner potentially earning up to £152 million. This astronomical figure is not just due to the prize money for winning the final, which is £10.95 million, but also because of the lucrative benefits of qualifying for the Champions League.

The financial breakdown is staggering. The Europa League prize money for the winner is £10.95 million, while the runner-up will receive £5.9 million. Qualifying for the Champions League brings an automatic windfall of £15.7 million in prize money, regardless of performance. In the Champions League league phase, each win is worth £1.8 million, while a draw earns £600,000. Position-based prize money ranges from £230,000 to £8.3 million.

The Champions League knockout stages offer even greater financial rewards. Reaching the quarter-finals is worth £10.5 million, the semi-finals £12.6 million, and the final £16.6 million, with an additional £5.5 million for the winner. Matchday revenue is also significant, with Manchester United potentially earning £24-48 million and Tottenham £19.6-39.2 million.

Sponsorships play a crucial role in the financial equation, with individual partnerships offering incentives for competition qualification or penalties for failure. For example, Manchester United avoids a £10 million penalty from Adidas if they qualify for the Champions League.

The impact on players and staff is also significant. Casemiro's wages could rise 25% to £500,000 if Manchester United qualifies for the Champions League. Conversely, failure to qualify could result in wage cuts, as seen with Andre Onana's 25% wage reduction. The impact of a loss on Manchester United's staffing levels is uncertain, given Sir Jim Ratcliffe's reputation for cost-cutting.

In the bigger picture, winning the Europa League could earn the winner up to £165.1 million, including potential earnings from next season's Champions League and Super Cup. A successful Champions League campaign could lead to a significant increase in revenue, with Manchester United potentially earning up to £166.8 million and Tottenham up to £148.6 million. This amount is more than the GDP of the world's smallest economies, Tuvalu and Nauru.