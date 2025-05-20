Amid an underwhelming season, a revelation has emerged about Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's tenure at the club. Despite being on the verge of guiding United to the Europa League final, Amorim had considered resigning just weeks after his appointment.

According to reports, Amorim was overwhelmed by the magnitude of the task at Old Trafford, particularly after a dismal run of just one win in his first eight games in January. The former Sporting manager expressed his concerns to the United hierarchy, contemplating walking away from the job.

However, chief executive Omar Berrada and other top officials reassured Amorim of the board's confidence in him and promised significant funds to strengthen the squad in the summer. This backing seemingly revitalized Amorim, who now has the opportunity to redeem United's disastrous domestic campaign with European success.

Regardless of the Europa League outcome, Amorim will preside over United's worst-ever Premier League campaign. The team has secured the fewest wins, fewest points, and most defeats in a single season since 1992.

United are reportedly close to signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5 million and have held face-to-face talks with Liam Delap over a £30 million move from Ipswich. These signings could be a crucial step in revitalizing the squad and restoring United's competitiveness.

Horrible season

Manchester United's dismal season has left manager Ruben Amorim feeling "embarrassed." The team's current position in 16th place, with a joint-worst winless run of seven games, is a far cry from their usual standards. Since Amorim took over in November, following Erik ten Hag's sacking, United's form has only worsened, with the team accruing just 24 points from 25 league games.

Underwhelming statistics

- Win record: 24%, the worst under any United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign

- Home defeats: 9, a joint-high in a single league campaign at Old Trafford

- League defeats: 18, the most in a league campaign since 1973-74

- Goals conceded: 42, with only three relegated sides and Tottenham conceding more

Amorim's future at United remains uncertain, with the manager himself expressing concerns about the team's ability to compete in the Champions League. Even if United win their final two league matches, they can finish no higher than 14th, six places worse than their previous lowest finish in the Premier League.