Aston Villa's Champions League quarter-final clash with PSG began with the wrong anthem playing as players struggled to hide their laughter.

Aston Villa's Champions League quarter-final match against Paris Saint-Germain was off to a chaotic start. Before kick-off at Villa Park, the wrong anthem was played - the Europa League theme instead of the Champions League one. The teams stood awkwardly as the music played, with some players struggling to hide their laughter.

The mistake was quickly noticed by fans, who booed the Europa League anthem. Amazon Prime commentator Jon Champion pointed out the error, saying, "Someone has miscued the Champions League anthem." The correct anthem was eventually played, but the damage was done.

When the correct anthem was played, he said, 'better late than never'.

The match itself didn't fare much better for Villa. Despite a strong performance, they were unable to overcome a 3-1 deficit from the first leg. Achraf Hakimi scored early in the match, making it 4-1 on aggregate, and Nuno Mendes soon added another goal, putting the tie out of reach. Villa fought hard, with John McGinn and Ezri Konsa scoring, but ultimately fell short, losing 5-4 on aggregate.

Prince William, an avid Villa fan, was in attendance for the match and looked disappointed as the tie slipped away. Despite their best efforts, Villa were eliminated from the competition, leaving Arsenal as one of the remaining English teams in the running.