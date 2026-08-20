A brother and sister have tragically died in a paragliding accident in Salalah, Oman. The Oman Air Sports Committee has sent its condolences to the family of Captain Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Kalbani and his sister.

In some really sad news from Oman, a brother and sister have died in a paragliding accident in the Dhofar Governorate.

The victims have been identified as Captain Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Kalbani and his sister. According to reports, the accident happened after they lost control while in the air and fell to the ground.

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The Oman Air Sports Committee has shared its deep sorrow over their sudden deaths. In a statement, the committee said they are praying for the family to have the strength to deal with this huge loss.

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Following this tragic incident, the committee has taken a major step. They have ordered an immediate stop to all paragliding activities across the country. The decision was made after talking to the concerned authorities. All licensed paragliding centres in Oman will remain shut until further notice.