Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the SIT probing singer Zubeen Garg's death will file its chargesheet by Dec 8. He added all accused face murder charges and also commented on Gaurav Gogoi and a proposed bill to ban polygamy in the state.

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Chargesheet by December 8

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing singer Zubeen Garg's death case will file its chargesheet by December 8. He confirmed that all those arrested in connection with the case are under judicial custody and have been charged with murder.

Speaking to reporters, Assam CM said, "People are under judicial custody. Everyone is being forwarded on a case of murder. So it is not a new revelation for me; this has been the position from day one." Explaining the legal process, CM Sarma said, "Police are duty-bound to submit a chargesheet within 90 days from the day of arrest if it is a case of murder or if it is a case for life imprisonment, as well as other serious penalties. So our time is 90 days from the day of arrest, but to be on the safe side, we have taken 90 days from the date of the incident. We have decided internally to file the chargesheet around December 8." Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. The singer had been in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

CM Sarma on Gaurav Gogoi, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh Case

Speaking on the separate SIT report related to Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his alleged links with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma said the matter will be addressed after the Zubeen Garg case is concluded. "That we will take up once we complete the investigation and search sheet of Zubeen Garg, because we don't want to do things simultaneously. That report is with me only, but if I give the report now, then people will say that I am trying to divert the issue. Once we file the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg, then we'll take up the Ali Tauqeer Sheikh case," CM Sarma said.

Earlier today, the Assam Chief Minister once again alleged that Congress MP and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi "is 100 percent a Pakistani agent." "Gaurav Gogoi is a 100 per cent Pakistani agent. What I am saying it is 100 percent right. Yesterday, Debabrata Saikia (LoP of Assam Legislative Assembly) said that, Gaurav Gogoi should file a case against me, if he will do this then I will be happy. We will open Gaurav Gogoi incident after submission of the chargesheet of Zubeen Garg death case," the Assam CM said.

Assam to Introduce Bill Banning Polygamy

The Assam Chief Minister further said that, his government will bring a new bill on November 25 in the Assam assembly to ban polygamy in the state. He said, "We will bring a bill to ban polygamy on November 25. If anyone is found polygamy, he will face 7 years of rigorous imprisonment." (ANI)