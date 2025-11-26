Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Brings Back Sudden In Winter; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Suddenly, the temperature has started to drop rapidly in Bengal. Since Wednesday morning, several places have been covered in dense fog. On top of that, several states are trembling in fear of Cyclone ‘Seniar’
Wednesday
Since Wednesday morning, dense fog has covered many areas. The cold feels more intense. The weather office says the minimum temperature in South Bengal will drop by 2°C in two days.
Alipore Met Department
The Alipore Meteorological Department announced that Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Purulia, Howrah, and Bankura will experience significant cold. Birbhum's low may be 13°C.
Next Few Days Forecast
In the next few days, Kolkata's minimum temperature could be around 16-19°C. Several South Bengal districts will have foggy mornings. Kolkata's low was recorded at 18°C.
North Bengal
North Bengal Weather: Darjeeling's temperature will be below normal. Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar will also be cold. Darjeeling hit a low of 5.8°C on Tuesday.
South Bengal
After two days, temperatures in South Bengal will rise by about 2°C. Dry weather is expected for the next week. Sriniketan's low was 14.2°C, Kalyani's was 14.7°C, and Bardhaman's was 15°C.
Low Pressure
A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwest and may become a cyclone, causing rough seas near the Andamans. No major impact on Bengal is expected for now.
