Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the party's poor performance in Bihar polls was 'unexpected' and a high-level review will be conducted. The party managed to win only six of the 61 seats it contested in the state election.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "People are angry. No one expected or anticipated such an outcome. Now, when the review is taking place, everything will be discussed point by point. We will decide where the shortcomings were and what corrective measures need to be taken. The review is taking place, it is being conducted at a high level, at the party leadership level, and then everything will be decided there."

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "People are angry. No one expected or anticipated such an outcome. Now, when the review is taking place, everything will be discussed point by point. We will decide where the shortcomings were and what corrective measures need to be taken. The review is taking place, it is being conducted at a high level, at the party leadership level, and then everything will be decided there."

Bihar Poll Results: NDA Sweeps, Mahagathbandhan Trails

The NDA's 'tsunami' swept away the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with 89 seats, and the Janata Dal (United) finishing a close second with 85. The other allies of the ruling coalition also registered high strike rates.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

NDA Seat Distribution

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Mahagathbandhan Seat Distribution

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

How Other Parties Fared

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)