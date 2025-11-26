A small quarrel between children in MP's Bahadurpur village escalated into a deadly shootout when two brothers opened fire with a 12-bore pistol. 19-year-old Mayank died, while Pinky Baghel and a 14-year-old boy were seriously injured.

A minor dispute between children in Bahadurpur village of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district turned into a shocking shootout on Tuesday night, leaving a 19-year-old boy dead and two others seriously injured. The incident happened around 8 pm outside the victims' house and has created deep tension in the area, according to a report in The Times of India.

Small argument between children escalates

According to the mother of the deceased, Jyoti Bhadauria, the children from both families had exchanged harmless jokes earlier in the evening. The jokes turned into a short argument, but the matter was settled at that moment and everyone thought it had ended.

However, the matter escalated and led to a crime when their neighbour Abhishek, son of Karu Bhadauria, allegedly began abusing the children and their family. The argument quickly turned into a heated confrontation, drawing in adults, the TOI report added.

Accused brothers open fire

Police said that the tension escalated rapidly when Abhishek and his brother Milan returned armed with a 12-bore pistol and other weapons. The two brothers allegedly opened fire without warning and shot nearly ten rounds.

Mayank, 19, son of Sanjeev Baghel, was hit during the firing and died on the spot. The sudden gunfire also injured two others, 20-year-old Pinky Baghel and a 14-year-old boy. Both were first taken to a local health centre and later shifted to Gwalior for advanced treatment due to the seriousness of their injuries.

Accused flee; heavy police presence in village

As soon as the firing ended, the two accused brothers fled the area. A case has been registered, and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest them. Senior officers visited the village late in the night, and additional police forces have been deployed to prevent further tension or retaliation.

Villagers remain in shock as what began as a simple quarrel between children ended in a deadly shootout. Police said efforts are ongoing to trace the accused and bring them into custody.