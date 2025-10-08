CID has arrested Sandipan Garg, Assam Police officer and cousin of late Zubeen Garg, in connection with the singer's mysterious death in Singapore. Sandipan, who accompanied Zubeen during the trip, was detained following repeated interrogations.

In a major development in the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore, his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan, who had travelled with the popular Assamese singer to Singapore and was reportedly present during the incident, was taken into custody after multiple rounds of questioning. CID officials had earlier interrogated him and several of Zubeen’s close associates as part of the ongoing probe.

The officials will produce Sandipan Garg before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court today.

Arrests in Zubeen Garg's death case

Before Sandipan Garg's arrest, four others, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and musician Amritprava Mahanta, had already been taken into custody.

The 52-year-old singer, known for his iconic Assamese and Bollywood songs, died on September 19 in Singapore while swimming near an island. Zubeen was on a yacht trip during his visit to perform at the North East India Festival when the tragic incident occurred.