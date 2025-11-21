The Uttarakhand government, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, has deferred the Central Government's proposed tenfold hike in fitness fees for 15-year-old commercial vehicles until July 1, 2026, to prevent a sudden financial burden on vehicle owners.

Fitness Fee Hike for Old Vehicles Postponed

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government has granted significant relief to vehicle owners in Uttarakhand by postponing the proposed hike in the fitness fee for old (15-year-old) commercial vehicles until July 1, 2026. The Transport Department has issued the official notification in this regard, released by Transport Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant.

Chief Minister Dhami stated that the Central Government had recently increased the fitness fee for 15-year-old commercial vehicles by up to ten times. Considering the public sentiment in the state, the government decided that this burden would not be imposed on Uttarakhand's vehicle owners immediately.

CM Dhami: Government Committed to Public Welfare

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand Government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the common people and is taking decisions that prevent unnecessary financial pressure on the public. He added that the state government will continue to work in accordance with the expectations of the people.

Chief Minister Dhami further said, "Our government is committed to providing relief to the public and taking swift decisions in the interest of the people. In view of the recent increase in the fitness fee for commercial vehicles by the Central Government, we have deferred its implementation in Uttarakhand for one year. During this period, the previously applicable fees will remain in force. We do not want vehicle owners and those associated with the transport sector to face a sudden financial burden. Revised rates will be implemented in the state only after the Central Government completes its review."

He added, "Our government is sensitive to the needs of the people. Protecting the interests of the poor, the middle class, and thousands of individuals associated with the taxi and transport sector is our priority. We will not allow any delay in decisions that concern public welfare."